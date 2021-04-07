Haillie Sumney’s advice to upcoming actors

Actress and television presenter, Haillie Sumney

Haillie Sumney, one of Ghana’s recognized actresses cum television presenter, has shared per her experience in the movie industry some advice to youth who look forward to becoming actors or actresses in future.

Speaking on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on your world of quality entertainment, e.TV Ghana, she said to host, Foster Romanus that it is important to keep in mind the adage which goes ‘Not all that glitters is gold’ because to get to the highest point in acting, a lot of hard work and dedication is required and it is not an overnight feat.



She said, “A lot of people, especially young ladies, think that we just dress up, and go for red carpet events, wearing makeup and looking pretty every day but sometimes we can be on set till 3 or 4am, tired and hungry so you need to know if you really want to go into it and if it is your passion. If you don’t have a passion for it, once you get into it, you’re going to be disappointed.

Secondly, Haillie advised, especially to the ladies hoping to get in the field of acting, to believe in themselves if they trust that they have the talent, and not allow themselves to be pushed over.



“I’ve heard some things and they make it look like it’s so easy for ladies to get into acting because they can sleep their way through but if you really have the talent, you shouldn’t let anyone push you over or take advantage of you. You should stand your ground and showcase your talent, and the rest will speak for itself”, the actress added in conclusion.