Hairdressers aren’t prostitutes or gossips – Beauty Queen finalist

Veronica Baffoe

One of the finalists of this year’s Miss Western Region has hit hard at persons who stereotype hairdressers in the country.

There is this erroneous impression that most hairdressers are covertly practicing prostitution while their salons have become the headquarters of incessant gossips.



But this according to Veronica Baffoe who is one of the 12 finalists contesting this year’s Miss Western Region, this cannot be true because there is no evidence to back the claim.

In an interview with MyNewsGh, she said “I disagree with the claim taking myself as one who is in the industry. I am not a prostitute and I do not gossip. Once you start gossiping about someone to me I make my stance clear that I am never interested”.



Speaking about parental neglect and its repercussions on children, she stressed that “I completed Junior High School at age 15 but due to financial constraints, I could not proceed to Senior High school though I was brilliant. My parents advised I go into hairdressing, but they never catered for me. I needed to struggle for survival which wasn’t a simple task”she added.

