Hajia Bintu shows off her bikini body as she models a tiny swimsuit

Hajia Bintu (1) Hajia Bintu puts body on display

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu has modeled swimwear that perfectly puts her hourglass body type on display in a post shared on social media.

The model showed off her dark skin while clad in a white bikini with low-rise bottoms and a classic cut made under her breast to show a little skin.

She looked simple without any body accessories except natural-toned makeup and curly hair extensions.

The Ghanaian native showcased a curvy physique as she was captured walking out of a pool designed to look like a waterfall in an undisclosed location.

This won't be the first time the influencer has made jaws dropped by putting her body on display like that.

On October 17, 2022, the socialite attended a private listening session where Black Sherif premiered his recent album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ wearing a cut-out pencil dress made of elastane fabric. The dress was stylishly tied on the shoulder area to keep her clothes together.

Her look was complemented by a curly short hair extension which she matched with a pair of white heels, GhanaWeb observed.

Taking notice of the paparazzi, Hajia Bintu turned her backside to the cameras while touching her thighs.

Also at the event were Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, D Black, Andy Dosty and other showbiz personalities.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
