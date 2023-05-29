Hajia Bintu stuns in an elegant church look, garnering praise from netizens for her fashion sense

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia Bintu

Popular Ghanaian social media sensation, Hajia Bintu, has once again grabbed the attention of netizens with her stunning church look.

The influencer took to Instagram, to share a series of photos where she exuded elegance and style, dressed in a gorgeous dress that showcased her fashion-forward choices.



In the pictures, Hajia Bintu can be seen wearing a beautiful dress featuring a bow tied at the back, adding a touch of femininity and charm to her outfit.



The dress perfectly accentuated her figure, snatching her waist and flaring below the knees, creating a graceful silhouette.



Complementing her attire, she opted for a pair of black heels, effortlessly adding height and sophistication to her ensemble.



To complete her church look, Hajia Bintu styled her hair in a chic bob, framing her face and adding a trendy touch to her overall appearance.

Her simple yet classy makeup enhanced her natural beauty, accentuating her features while maintaining an elegant and refined look.



The photos were taken inside a café, where Hajia Bintu stood gracefully, exuding confidence and poise.



She captioned the pictures, mentioning that she was about to have her breakfast after attending church, giving a glimpse into her life beyond social media and showcasing her commitment to her faith.



Hajia Bintu's church looks not only impressed her followers but also sparked admiration and praise from netizens who lauded her sense of style and fashion choices.





















ADA/DO