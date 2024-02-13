Hajia Police release Valentine's Day song titled 'Fall In Love'

Popular songstress, Hajia Police

Popular songstress, Hajia Police has released a new beautiful song for her fans to enjoy on Valentine's Day.

"Fall In Love", the title of the song talks about love and the things people do in the name of love.



She has decided to thrill her fans with her talent as she showcases her versatility.



The renowned Police officer, who is mostly known for her Islamic genre of music, has decided to release this soothing song to suit loved ones as well as those who have found love...

“Fall In Love” is a masterpiece she said in an interview.



She added, "If you had doubts about falling in love, this song will give you a rethink as to how real love is after you listen."



The song is on all digital platforms.