Entertainment

Hajia4Real gets a Range Rover, mansion at Trasacco as birthday gift

Instagram star, Mona Montrage populalrly known as Hajia4Real on Saturday, June 27, 2020, received a new Range Rover and a house at Trasacco Estates from an undisclosed person as a birthday gift.

The gift was part of the climax of a plush birthday party organized over the weekend.



The all-white themed party was attended by several celebrities such as Efia Odo, Deborah Vanessa, and Shatta Bandle, and Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama and many others.



Hajia4Real is the latest female celebrity to receive a Range Rover as a gift on her birthday after Nana Aba Anamoah.

However, the General manager of GhOne TV's gift generated a lot of controversy on social media.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.