0
Menu
Entertainment

Hajia4Real’s 'Badder Than' hits one million views on Youtube

HAJIA NEW Mona Montrage popularly known as Hajia4real

Sun, 10 Jan 2021 Source: Zionfelix

A little over a month after its official premiere on Youtube, Hajia4Real‘s first single dubbed ‘Badder Than' has chalked a huge success.

As of yesterday, the song had hit one million views on Youtube, which is a big achievement for the new artiste.

As expected, she is happy about the achievement even though she spent a lot of money on ads to promote the song.

In a bid to break the good news on social media, Hajia4real shared a neatly designed flyer to thank all her fans who helped achieve such a huge success.

She posted the flyer with the caption: “I wasn’t joking when I said I’m Badder Than. Say whaaaaat!

Reacting to the post, her friends and colleagues in the showbiz industry have also taken the opportunity to congratulate her.

Read the post below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mona Montrage (@hajia4reall)

Source: Zionfelix
Disclaimer