Hajia4Real's sister graduates from medical school

Hajia4Realand her sister, Mariam Sumaila

Ghanaian entrepreneur turned singer, Queen Mona aka Hajia4Real has shared some stunning pictures of her younger sister who just graduated from medical school.

Hajia4Real took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of her younger sister who is called Mariam Sumaila.



Mariam was seen wearing a white shirt tucked into a red skirt while smiling for the camera as she posed with her stethoscope.



Captioning the photos, Hajia4Real wrote: “My baby sister is a doctor. Proud is an understatement. Just like her mortarboard says; Cute enough to stop your heart, skilled enough to restart it. We don’t just do beauty in the family, it’s accompanied by brainssss.”

See the photos below:



