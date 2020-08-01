Entertainment

Hajia4Real shows off her brother as they mark Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Hajia4Real also proceeded to flaunt her attractive sibling

Hajia4Real and brother have shocked the screens of many social media users with their video of them preparing to step out for their Happy Eid festivity.

The wonderful business entrepreneur was wearing her gorgeous dress as she gave a 180 degrees of her dressing and pretty looks.



Together, they wished their Muslim fans a Happy Eid Adha.



Furthermore, they showed off a huge cow that they were going to use to praise the celebration.



See video below:

In addition, she proceeded to flaunt her attractive sibling as he likewise said a couple of words to the camera, appearing of his perfectly sewed outfit.In another post, she shared excellent photographs of herself and her little girl.