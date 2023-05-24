Hajia4Reall arrest: Let’s tell the youth to be content with what they have – Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha has entreated leaders in the country especially pastors to teach the youth about contentment.

Speaking about the recent arrest of socialite Hajia4Reall in an interview, Prophet Kumchacha said the youth must eschew greed lest they end up being imprisoned or dying.



“We must advise the youth first of all and teach them not to be greedy, they should be content with what they have. They should know that God’s time is the best because life is not a competition. If you begin to see life as a competition and think that because Kumchacha is wearing a red dress you have to wear one, you will either end up in prison, die early of be disgraced,” he told Mama Radio.



The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday, May 15, 2023, announced the indictment of Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Mona4Reall on fraud related charges by a Grand Jury.



According to the DoJ, Mona was arrested in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, in connection with a series of romance schemes and money laundering between 2013 and 2019.



She is said to have received payments amounting to over $2 million from her victims – older and lonely Americans through the collaboration a criminal enterprise operating in the West Africa area.

Meanwhile, media personality Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has called for prayers for the embattled Mona4Reall.



But according to Kumchacha, Lutterodt should have been more concerned about advising Mona4Reall against engaging in vices instead of waiting from trouble to befall her and calling for prayers.











GA/SARA