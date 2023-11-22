Hajia4Reall changes lawyer as she prepares for main trial

Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, has ceased working with her lawyer Adam Cortez, and has opted for Ms. Eleanor Fast of ‘The Fast Law Firm PC’.

Mona, who has been working with Adam Cortez since the beginning of the case in November 2022, has finally parted ways with him for reasons best known to her.



She prayed the US court for the change in attorney on November 8th, 2023, and on November 9th, it was granted.



In her plea, she asked the court to be granted 60 days so she could adequately familiarize herself with the case before the speech trial which was initially scheduled for November 13th.



However, the court granted her and the new attorney, 45 days to make all the necessary preparations.



Although Mona’s reasons for the change to an attorney are unknown, reports state that she seeks to get a better result with the high cost of legal fees she had been paying Adam Cortez.

Hajia4Reall took over US$2million from 6 victims using 5 bank accounts



Investigations reveal that Hajia4Reall maintained five foreign bank accounts in which she accumulated money obtained from six victims.



The socialite opened some five bank accounts under the name of different non-existing business ventures, in three different banks in Bronx, New York.



Labeled ‘Montrage Accounts’ and numbered from Account 1 to Account 5, these accounts were said to have accrued deposits that totaled $2,165, 000 from victims.



Background

Mona Faiz Montage widely known as Hajia4Reall/Mona4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman first appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



