2
Menu
Entertainment

Hajia4Reall hangs out with Confidence Haugen amidst claims of arrest, legal tussle

Video Archive
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajia4Reall’s gesture to Confidence Haugen was the highlight of the latter’s birthday, witnessed on social media.

Birthday wishes and eulogies from tons of celebrities flooded social media timelines but in the case of Mona, she was physically present to celebrate with Confidence, whom she calls ‘godmother’.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the popular Ghanaian socialite was spotted at an unidentified crib, with Confidence Haugen, the newly installed Anlo State Queen mother (Mama Buiekpor II).

Mona4Reall, who is reportedly entangled in a legal battle with the US police, was seen presenting a birthday cake to Confidence amidst smiles and excitement.

She was captured in a two-piece sleepwear, without makeup whiles goofing around with the ‘socialite-turned-queen mother’, in what looked like a kitchen setting.

Beaming with excitement, Confidence was thrilled by Mona’s kind gesture as well as the cake’s designs captured in a replica of a pig farm.

Netizens have also shared interesting comments beneath the post, shared by several blogs online.

Check out the post below:





You can also watch some of our programmes below.







EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha