Hajia4Reall hangs out with Confidence Haugen amidst claims of arrest, legal tussle

Hajia4Reall’s gesture to Confidence Haugen was the highlight of the latter’s birthday, witnessed on social media.

Birthday wishes and eulogies from tons of celebrities flooded social media timelines but in the case of Mona, she was physically present to celebrate with Confidence, whom she calls ‘godmother’.



In a video making rounds on the internet, the popular Ghanaian socialite was spotted at an unidentified crib, with Confidence Haugen, the newly installed Anlo State Queen mother (Mama Buiekpor II).



Mona4Reall, who is reportedly entangled in a legal battle with the US police, was seen presenting a birthday cake to Confidence amidst smiles and excitement.



She was captured in a two-piece sleepwear, without makeup whiles goofing around with the ‘socialite-turned-queen mother’, in what looked like a kitchen setting.



Beaming with excitement, Confidence was thrilled by Mona’s kind gesture as well as the cake’s designs captured in a replica of a pig farm.

Netizens have also shared interesting comments beneath the post, shared by several blogs online.



EB/BB