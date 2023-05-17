‘Hajia4Reall has broken a record, done what a lot of men cannot do’ – Schwarzenegger

Controversial Ghanaian socialite cum comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has reacted to Haja4Reall’s arrest.

Several international news portals and the United States FBI reported that Hahia4Reall had been extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old model appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.



A few celebrities, including Bridget Otoo, Shatta Wale, and others, have commented on the issue.



Joining the bandwagon of celebrities to share an opinion, Afia said Hajia should be hailed for her bravery and not condemned.

She asserted that the socialite should be commended for venturing into an act a lot of men do not dare to participate in.



According to her, Hajia should be lauded for taking back some of the resources our colonial masters (white men) stole from us.



“Celebrate Hajia4Reall because she has done well. We were colonized by white men who came for our resources, and Hajia4Reall has now decided to fight our battle for us by taking back what belongs to us and you people are angry? What are you saying? By the time she comes out, she will be taking more than $ 2 million.



“She has done what a lot of men cannot do. It is a Guinness Book of Records kind of thing. Have you seen that Hajia’s story has shut down the buzz around Hilda Baci. She cooked 100 dollars, but she doesn’t have $ 2 million,” she stated during a TikTok live.



Hajia’s jail requirements

Meanwhile, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as ‘Hajia4Reall’ or Mona4FReall has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



She is set to be released on home detention to her aunt’s New Jersey residence in the coming days on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, her lawyer, and the prosecutor’s office have confirmed.



Watch the video below:







EB/OGB