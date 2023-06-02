Halal Afrika releases first single 'You No Be Man' off new album featuring Joe Mettle

Halal Afrika

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Halal Afrika, the acclaimed gospel music collective, have released the first of their much anticipated single, " You No Be Man," featuring multiple award-winning gospel artist Joe Mettle, who brings a soul-stirring performance that resonates deeply with listeners.

Recorded live at the prestigious Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, and produced Rodney East, a multiple award-winning producer known for his exceptional work in the music industry, the single serves as an anthem of faith and an expression of profound worship, capturing the essence of Halal Afrika's message of hope, love, and the unwavering presence of God in our lives.



It also seeks to uplift spirits, ignite hearts, and inspire a profound connection with God through their soulful music.



"You No Be Man" arrives as the first single off Halal Afrika's highly anticipated third album, titled "Through it all". This powerful and uplifting collaborative track, which was released today (June 2nd), marks a significant milestone in the Halal Afrika project's journey and further amplifies the spiritual potency of their mission.



The live-recorded single also features some of the most renowned and talented musicians in the industry, including, three-times Grammy award-winning Calvin Rogers on drums sets the rhythm ablaze, esteemed bassist Maurice Fitzgerald, recipient of three All Star awards, provides the pulsating foundation.

The legendary Jayson Tyson's masterful organ playing adds a rich and captivating layer to the sound, accompanied by the skilled guitarist Sam Mitchen, who infuses the track with soulful melodies.



Watch "You No Be Man" featuring Joe Mettle via YouTube below



