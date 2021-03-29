Halifax Ansah-Addo honoured at Golden Age Creative Arts Awards 2021

Halifax Nii Ansah-Addo was honoured over the weekend

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ host, Halifax Nii Ansah-Addo has been honored for his immense contribution and excellent performance in Ghana’s creative art space at the maiden edition of the Golden Age Creative Arts Awards held at the Golden Tulip Hotel over the weekend.

He took home a citation captured as “GACA excellence in leadership in the Creative Arts Sector.”



The citation was in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the growth of the creative arts industry, as well as Ghana’s media landscape.



Halifax, for the past decade, has built a reputation for himself as one of the country’s finest male creative arts personalities with a deep sense of understanding of industry issues.



His long and distinguished career in the creative arts space started over a decade ago and he has been consistent to date.



Dedication

The Editor-In-Chief of The New Publisher Newspaper in his acceptance speech dedicated the honour to his senior colleague, Abeiku Aggrey Santana.



“I’m honoured and impressed; I wouldn’t take this honour alone without mentioning a senior, colleague, and mentor called Abeiku Santana who actually pushed me to do all this. The truth is that all this you see me do, Abeiku supported me to do. Several years ago as a young reporter, we use to go and queue at Okay FM for money for survival, and he kept inspiring me, Halifax you can do it, go out there, add value to yourself, know people, this what has brought us this far.



“When I started my annual Homowo Concert in Accra, I did that thing for five years, it was Abeiku who gave me the idea that – Halifax go and do it. The first edition, he paid for the sound, we did it and it became an annual and the biggest Homowo event in the whole Greater Accra. I would want to dedicate this to him. Today, he is not only a senior or a colleague but we share the same studio. So Capo – where ever you are, I dedicate this honor to you. You’ve made me great; you’ve made me inspire so many people.”



He added, “Abeiku has just been appointment COVID ambassador and we are hearing all sort of things. Let us learn how to put politics aside, when they opened the COVID trust fund and called for donation – they didn’t ask for party colours. We all donated as Ghanaians, it’s time to appoint a COVID ambassador and suddenly we are asking for party colours, I think we can rise above such things”



He further indicated that the honour would encourage him to work harder and achieve greater heights in the creative arts industry in Ghana.

The event was graced by a number of personalities as well as stakeholders in the creative industry.



GACAA, as part of its priorities, is focused on awarding deserving persons in Ghana’s entertainment and arts sector, who are playing great roles in the development of the nation.



About Halifax



His show on OKAY FM starts from 10 AM to 12 noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.



Prior to being on radio, he has been a journalist for several years leaving indelible footprints on the profession.

Mr. Ansah-Addo has had stints with Harruna Attah’s now-defunct Accra Daily Mail, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako’s New Crusading Guide, and the Daily Guide newspapers.



As though that was not enough, the affable Ansah-Addo rose through the ranks of the journalism profession to become the Editor of News One Newspaper Published by Western Publication Group.



The New Publisher Editor-In-Chief is not new to events and Talent Management.



He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Halifax Entertainment – an Events and Talent Management Firm and also works as a Private Media Consultant to a number of brands and companies.