Halifax blasts Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment journalist and broadcaster, Halifax Ansah Addo says he will never trust the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong if he fails to provide Tracey Boakye's blackmail videos.

Speaking on Peace FM's entertainment show Entertainment Review, Halifax believes it will be a big blow to the face of Kennedy if he is unable to provide Tracey's videos, looking at the fact that he is thought to be a good detective.



To him, Kennedy Agyapong's reputation has been placed on the chopping board because to have a 29-year old Tracey challenge him to make public evidence of her blackmail means a lot and should he fail to give the evidence, he (Halifax) and many Ghanaians will lose absolute confidence in him.



He also backed Tracey for popping champagne and celebrating her victory over Kennedy Agyapong because he couldn't show the videos within the ultimatum she gave him.

Halifax challenged the Assin Central MP to put Tracey to shame by releasing her videos or else keep mute over her issue.



''He should go for the videos from wherever they are because Tracey has no idea of the videos. So, even if the videos are with God, he should go for them and play for us to believe he is not accusing her falsely because he raised the video issue. Since they started their fight, I didn't hear any person talk about the videos. Gloria Kani or Mzbel never said anything about videos. He brought in the video angle...He who alleges must prove.



''...Kennedy is a no-nonsense man; if you dare him, he will strike hard. So, for this 29-year old girl to call your bluff, not that Tracey was calling Kennedy's bluff in private; No! She was calling Kennedy's bluff before 20000 people across the world and dare you and challenge you and provoke you and push you, and you can't prove what you said that such a thing exists, it makes us doubt your credibility on what you said'', he emphasized.

