Halima Abubakar should go to court to prove I impregnated her - Apostle Suleiman

Apostle Johnson Suleman and actress Halima Abubakar

Apostle Suleiman Johnson, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, has challenged Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar to go to court to prove her allegations against him.

The clergy who spoke through his lawyer, Abdul Mahmud, said the actress should subject the purported claims against him to judicial scrutiny by filing a defence to a 1 billion Naira damages suit filed against her.



In a statement by the lawyer, he said his client was “unjustly attacked, maligned and defamed” by the actress to blackmail him for financial gains. He assured that the clergy would secure justice in court over the defamation of his character by the actress.



Mahmoud recalled that following the relentless libellous attacks against Mr Suleiman, a N1 billion damages suit was filed against the actress before the Abuja High Court.



Mahmoud said following the court’s order, the hearing notice of the case for June 7 was equally published in a national newspaper and on Instagram.



“We are ready to open and close our client’s case during the two days the court has in its judicious powers allocated to our client in its docket. We shall press and establish our client’s claims for damages against Halima Abubakar,” stated the pastor’s lawyer.

He said further: “We shall show that she is unwilling to subject her pack of lies and unfounded claims to judicial scrutiny. Hence her refusal to file her defence against the lawsuit of our client and or to enter appearance before the court.”



The actress had alleged that the pastor was having an affair with her and caused her to become ill. She also alleged that the pastor was having intercourse with her while bleeding, and she was three times pregnant, losing each pregnancy.



In the suit before Justice Enobie Obanor, the clergy requested that the court order the defendant to apologise for her false claims and that the actress pay for the removal of all links and the publication of the defamatory statements on all internet platforms.



Suleman further asked for a permanent injunction prohibiting her from publishing the defamatory comments in the future and N1 billion in aggravated and exemplary damages for libel.



He also requested that the actress be ordered to pay N20 million in legal expenses.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







