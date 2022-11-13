Halima Abubakar snaps at a troll who referred to her as Apostle Suleman's 'useless sacrifice'

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has called out a troll who described her as Apostle Suleman’s used sacrifice.

Recall the actress in the past had been accused of having an affair with Apostle Suleman while she also attacked the personally on social media.



In a recent outburst on Instagram, Halima was triggered by a troll who took to her comment section to insult her state of health.



“Apostle Sule don free you. Continue the do married men am better a bastard than a use less sacrifice.” the troll wrote.



In response, Halima slammed the troll for attacking her with an insensitive opinion and cursed him.

She took to her Instagram story and hurled insults at him.



She wrote: “How can a sane man drop this type of comment on this page is beyond me. The use of word is inhumane. U shall carry this curse on u for life. No prayer can’t break it or juju. Every catastrophe will before you… pray to see your kids.



To think this calabar man has female kids. May you not gain from them”