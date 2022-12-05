4
Hamamat Montia shares first photo of her newborn

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entrepreneur and former beauty queen, Hamamat Montia has welcomed her third child after months of glowing in her baby bump.

The new mum on Sunday shared a photo with her bundle of joy and once again reminded her followers of the power of a woman's body and their ability to carry babies for nine months.

Although the baby's identity was not revealed, friends, family and social media users sent their congratulatory messages to the 34-year-old founder of Hamamat African Beauty.

Her post dated December 4 read: "My power is God’s power and it is endless….The future of Africa is in our bodies #Queens may we birth the leaders we seek. Happy new month #KingsandQueens #reloaded."

Hamamat who is already blessed with two daughters is known for promoting Ghanaian culture and the benefits of African shea butter to the skin through her made in Ghana products.

