Hamamat makes impactful contribution at African Diaspora summit

Hamamat (red outfit) speaking aat the summit

The African Diaspora Investment Summit stands as a testament to the evolving narrative of economic empowerment and collaboration across borders. As a speaker at this impactful event, Hamamat had the privilege of contributing to the dialogue that seeks to harness the potential of the African diaspora for investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

Hamamat was on stage with Forbes Africa Head of Digital Media Peace Hyde and Social media Tycoon Patricia Bright.



One of the key highlights of the summit was the rich tapestry of cultures and backgrounds represented. The diaspora, scattered across the globe, converged to explore avenues for investment in the continent. This unique coming together of diverse perspectives created an atmosphere of collaboration, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.



This prestigious event shed light on the challenges and opportunities inherent in diaspora investment. From navigating regulatory landscapes to leveraging technology for financial inclusion, the discussions were dynamic and forward-thinking.

Participants engaged in dialogues that went beyond the surface, delving into the intricacies of sustainable development and responsible investment.



The summit served as a platform to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit within the African diaspora.



From success stories to innovative ventures, participants shared insights into how they are contributing to the economic growth of the continent. As a speaker, I had the privilege of showcasing examples of diaspora-led initiatives that are making a tangible impact on local economies.