Hammer gives update on Red Eye of 2Toff fame after taking him to rehabilitation centre

Hammer of The Last Two Music Group

Veteran music producer Hammer of The Last Two Music Group has announced that colleague, Red Eye, a member of 2Toff music group, has been discharged from The Chosen Rehab Center.

In August, Hammer took Red Eye to the health facility following reports that the young producer had a mental condition.



“A week ago, somebody put out a distressing post on Facebook for a call to action on Red Eye from 2Toff about him being in a bad place and if care wasn’t taken, he would end up in a ditch.



“It was alarming, so some of us took up the task of finding him. We found him near the fishing harbour at Tema New Town, and we ambushed him and finally got him into a rehab [centre] in Achimota,” Hammer said in a video in August.



On January 18, 2023, Hammer through his social media pages updated the showbiz fraternity on Red Eye’s status.



His post which came with a video that captured Red Eye read: “4 months ago we raised a call to action to save our colleague producer RedEye who was trapped in a very dark place. Today we’re proud to say he’s been treated and fully discharged from The Chosen Rehab Center by God’s grace.”

Hammer has expressed gratitude to whoever contributed to Red Eye’s recovery while announcing that the young producer is charged up for business.



“He’s already in the studio doing wonders. Thank you to all who supported one way or the other or played any role in our brothers recovery,” Hammer said in the post sighted by GhanaWeb.





BB