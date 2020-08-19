Entertainment

Hammer hails Dumelo for feeding victims of fire explosion at Shiashi

Dumelo donated food to the affected victims

Popular music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, otherwise known as Da’Hammer, has showered praises on actor cum politician John Dumelo for his noble actions towards victims of a fire explosion at Shiashi.

According to Hammer in a post on his Instagram page, John Dumelo’s actions clearly proves he cares about human life and not just for some political points.



Hammer, however, made it clear that his statement was not in anyway political but because of the friendship he has developed with the young politician over the years.



Hammer stated emphatically that he strongly believes John Dumelo has an interest in improving the lives of his people.

