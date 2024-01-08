Hammer is the best Ghanaian music producer of all time – Richie Mensah

Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer of The Last Two

Lynx Entertainment CEO, Richie Mensah, has established that no other Ghanaian music producer can match up to Hammer’s prowess.

After over two decades, Hammer, a renowned Ghanaian legendary beats maker remains relevant as far as the music business is concerned.



Known for grooming several great talents and producing tons of great records by the likes of Obrafour, Tinny, Edem, Sarkodie, and Kwaw Kesse among others, Hammer has since been accorded the ‘equal to none’ title.



In a recent development, Richie randomly to social media to cement that claim.



Unclear what triggered the post, Richie rained accolades on his senior colleague saying; “Can I just say this. The best Ghanaian producer of all time will always be Hammer.”



Shortly after, Hammer responded, “It hits different when a great man honors you.”



Hammer goes back to music, quits bread business

About a month ago, Hammer announced his resignation from the A1 Bread company to dedicate his time and energy to his highly anticipated musical comeback.



Hammer, made this known while excitingly announcing his upcoming album, titled ‘Upper Echelon,’ scheduled for release in early 2024,



One can recall that the ‘Last 2 Music Group’ boss ventured into the bread industry in 2017, finding a new niche for his entrepreneurial spirit.





EB/BB