Handling menstrual mood swings

Rebecca Osam, CEO/Founder Reflo Company Ltd

Source: Rebecca Osam

Menstruation is a natural and inevitable part of life for many people with menstrual cycles. Alongside physical symptoms like cramps and fatigue, menstrual cycles can also bring about mood swings that can range from mild irritability to more pronounced emotional changes.

Understanding and managing these mood swings can make the menstrual cycle more bearable and less disruptive to daily life. In this article, we'll explore the causes of menstrual mood swings and offer some strategies for handling them effectively.



What causes menstrual mood swings?



Menstrual mood swings are primarily caused by fluctuations in hormone levels throughout the menstrual cycle. The two main hormones involved are estrogen and progesterone, which play crucial roles in regulating a person's mood, energy levels, and emotions.



1. Estrogen: This hormone tends to increase in the first half of the menstrual cycle, leading up to ovulation. Higher estrogen levels can boost mood and energy but may also contribute to anxiety or irritability in some individuals.



2. Progesterone: After ovulation, progesterone levels rise, peaking in the second half of the menstrual cycle. Increased progesterone can lead to feelings of fatigue, moodiness, and even depression for some people.

Additionally, other factors can exacerbate menstrual mood swings, such as stress, lack of sleep, poor nutrition, and underlying mental health conditions like depression or anxiety.



Strategies for managing menstrual mood swings



While it may not be possible to completely eliminate menstrual mood swings, there are several strategies that can help manage and reduce their impact:



Maintain a balanced diet



Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help stabilise blood sugar levels and minimise mood fluctuations. Avoiding excessive caffeine, sugar, and alcohol can also help reduce irritability and mood swings.

Regular exercise



Regular physical activity has been shown to improve mood and reduce symptoms of PMS (premenstrual syndrome), including mood swings. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week, such as walking, cycling, or yoga.



Stress management techniques



Chronic stress can exacerbate menstrual mood swings, so it's important to find healthy ways to manage stress. Techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, and progressive muscle relaxation can help reduce stress levels and improve mood.



Adequate sleep

Getting enough quality sleep is crucial for maintaining emotional balance and overall well-being. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night and establish a regular sleep routine to help regulate your body's internal clock.



When to seek professional help



If menstrual mood swings are significantly impacting your quality of life or if you're experiencing severe symptoms like depression, anxiety, or mood swings that persist beyond your menstrual cycle, it's important to seek professional help. A healthcare provider can help rule out underlying medical conditions and recommend appropriate treatment options, which may include medication, therapy, or other interventions.



Menstrual mood swings are a common and often frustrating aspect of the menstrual cycle for many individuals. By understanding the underlying causes and implementing effective strategies for managing and reducing their impact, it's possible to navigate through the menstrual cycle with greater ease and emotional balance. Remember, it's essential to listen to your body, prioritise self-care, and seek professional help when needed to ensure overall well-being and mental health.