Hannah Mandy set to release her debut single for 2023

Gospel musician, Hannah Mandy

Gospel singer, Hannah Mandy is feverishly ready to unleash her third but debut single, "It Wasn't for Nothing," as she sets March 31, 2023, on all digital platforms.

The singer disclosed how extremely happy and ready she is to give her audience one of her best masterpieces to celebrate God and his love for mankind.



Hannah Mandy, speaking details about her new single, said, "This music talks about the blood of Jesus and the power it contains, which coincides with Easter celebrations."

We may say that is the best time for the "Meto" hitmaker to release this masterpiece to the glory and remembrance of Christ. However, she encouraged everyone to anticipate this one and help her get it everywhere if it finally drops.



Hannah Mandy is a graduate of SUM Bible College and Theological Seminary, and she's a strong believer in evangelism and loves to see people come to know Jesus Christ.