Entertainment

Hannover 96 shows interest in Lumor Agbenyenu

Ghana international Lumor Agbenyenu

Bundesliga 2 outfit, Hannover 96, is in search of a new left-back for the next campaign and they have identified Black Stars defender, Lumor Agbenyenu as one of the targets according to reports.

Footballghana understands that they have listed three potential left-backs and they have included the Sporting Lisbon defender Lumor Agbenyenu.



Lumor featured for Real Mallorca on loan in the previous campaign. The Spanish side were relegated and Lumor opted to return to his parent club.



Hannover 96 boss, Martin Kind, confirmed the club's interest in Lumor.

"We have three candidates for every position. And he is one of them," he revealed.



It is yet to be known if Lumor is interested in the prospect of moving to Germany.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.