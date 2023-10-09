'Happiness is free, find your own' - Shatta Wale advises as he makes his face up

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Social media was abuzz once again after Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale captured attention with yet another of his antics.

Shatta Wale made his appearance on TikTok Live for the first time after the just-concluded Ghana Music Awards UK 2023, where he delivered an electrifying performance and clinched all five awards he was nominated for.



However, his live appearance took an unexpected turn that left many in shock. Shatta Wale promptly started applying makeup to his face.



In a hilarious video, he attempted to apply mascara, eyeshadow, foundation, and other makeup accessories to his face, albeit with limited success, all while engaging with his fans. In the background, his current girlfriend, Maali, could be seen observing the process.



Following this quirky display, Shatta Wale took to Twitter, sharing a picture of his made-up face with the caption, 'Happiness is Free... Find your own now!! To survive in Ghana is by grace.'



However, the response to this latest escapade was mixed on social media. While some of his fans laughed and commended him for his playful attempt, others criticized what they termed 'childish behavior.' Some even advised him to seek help and curb his unnecessary antics.





Happiness is Free …Find your own now !! To survive in Ghana is by grace ???? pic.twitter.com/wB4zDviM5b — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 9, 2023

From musician to comedian and now finally a mad man pic.twitter.com/hiKljSGB29 — Don (@Opresii) October 8, 2023

You’re disgracing your fans — YoGo (@bc_yogo) October 9, 2023

You're a superstar



You're a top artist



No need for this. You have a great brand that you need to protect but most at times you act childish. Be serious bro — Papa Odefo (@PapaOdefo) October 9, 2023

