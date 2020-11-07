'Happy Day' isn't political; leave Sarkodie alone! - Fredyma

Rapper Sarkodie

Music Producer, Fred Kyei Mensah has said Ghanaians should mind their business and stop disturbing rapper Sarkodie over his latest song dubbed "Happy Day".

"Happy Day" by Sarkodie featuring Kuami Eugene was released a few days ago and has already received wide mileage.



The song has however been associated with the campaign of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win the December 7 elections.



After the release of the song, Kuami Eugene granted several interviews distancing himself, for being classified as a political song.



He claimed he had no idea about Sarkodie's endorsement verse.



Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly called Fredyma has jumped to the defence of Sarkodie.

Touching on the issue during a panel discussion on Peace FM's entertainment show "Entertainment Review", he emphasized the song is not political and has no connection with President Akufo-Addo's candidacy.



According to him, nowhere in the song did Sarkodie make mention of the President for his song to be described as a campaign song.



''Did he mention Akufo-Addo's name when he said 'Nana toaso'? The battle is still the lord's, was Nana Akufo-Addo present when the bible was being compiled? So, if Sarkodie says the battle is still the lord's, does it mean he's referring to Nana Akufo-Addo?'', he queried.



On the part where Sarkodie mentioned free Senior High School (SHS), Fredyma also asked ''is the word 'free' not in the dictionary?''



To him, ''it's mere coincidence'' that Happy Day has been associated with the ruling party's campaign, adding ''it is those people who will vote for Nana Akufo-Addo on 7th December who have adopted the song because it aligns with their message''.