Happy FM's DJ Advicer is dead

Isaac De-Graft Danquah popularly known as DJ Advicer died on Wednesday

The Management of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA, Happy FM, YFM & eTV Ghana) has announced the passing of amiable and veteran Disc Jockey, Isaac De-Graft Danquah, popularly known as DJ Advicer.

According to the report, the Radio Presenter and Disc Jockey died after a short illness on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.



Director of Broadcasting of Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), parent company of Happy98.9FM, Timothy Karikari commenting about the sad news had this to say, “This is not the news we expected this morning. DJ Advicer had been ill and was in and out of the hospital for a while. We made it a point to visit him regularly and were assured he was coming back to work soon and with fire. This is a sad day for all of us at GMABC. We have lost a true gem, a visionary and leader. Our condolence to his family”.



"Well known for his dedicated Wednesday slot for fast-rising artistes and the Happy Chatroom with established acts on Thursday, DJ Advicer will forever remain in the hearts of all in the world of showbiz.



"Gone but never forgotten.



"May His Soul Rest in Peace!” the statement further added.

Until his demise, DJ Advicer made it his sole purpose to put the spotlight on the relatively unknown and upcoming musicians in the country.



He was also the host of Happy FM's 'Ayekoo After Drive’, which run on weekdays from 6 PM – 9 PM.



In 2019, DJ Advicer beat DJ Mic Smith, DJ Gang, DJ Milzy, DJ Ikon, and Mr. Shark to win Best Music Promoter of the Year at the Ghana DJs Awards.



He also picked up the award for the Best Afrobeat/HipLife DJ of the Year on the night.