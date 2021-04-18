Happy FM's DJ Advicer laid to rest

Happy FM's DJ Advicer goes home

Source: Happy FM

Renowned Ghanaian radio personality, Isaac De-Graft Danquah known by all as DJ Advicer whose sudden demise occurred on Thursday March 4th, 2021 has been buried.

The dedicated host of Happy98.9FM's drive time show,'Ayekoo After Drive' had his final funeral rites performed at the Prisons Interdenominational Church, Cantonments on Saturday April 17, 2021 after which his body was finally laid to rest in his hometown, Ekumfi Srafa Mpoano in the Central Region.



The well-attended funeral saw the family, management and staff of Global Media Alliance Group (Happy98.9FM, e.TV Ghana and YFM), celebrities, old school mates and friends paying their respects to the late DJ Advicer.



Paying tribute to her late husband, Ida De-Graft Danquah highlighted the love, discipline and overall kind heart of her beloved whom she will forever miss.



"You were indeed an easy person to talk to, open-minded and a big-hearted gentleman. You made living with you very natural and comfortable. You



captivated me with your intelligence and wisdom, your vast experience, remarkable humility by no means least, your sense of humor. You were too generous and kind, just an example among many others", she read amidst tears.

The heartbroken mother who hoped to see her son live on much longer but now preserves his legacy recalled how once again, her son has been separated from her, but this time permanently. Her only prayer was to be reunited with him permanently in heaven someday.



"God, indeed is His own interpreter and I am relying on Him to fill the void created by my son’s sudden homecall.



A void has been created in my life, I feel a part of me is lost. The pain is unbearable and I pray to God to see me through this difficult time.



Isaac, I can only console myself with the fact that we shall be together forever someday, somewhere in the heavens above".



The Global Media Alliance Group was not left out as the workplace was the late DJ Advicer's 2nd home. Leading the charge was Group Chief Executive Officer, Ernest Boateng who was also a friend to the deceased. He admitted that the Group was yet to come to terms with DJ Advicer's death.

Having known DJ Advicer for over 10 years, Ernest described him (Advicer) as a wonderful person to experience, and a vibrant soul who had a big heart to accommodate all.



"Supreme Selector, we are saddened by your demise. It hurts to know that your voice will not be heard on our airwaves any longer. It hurts to know that we will miss your laughter, pieces of advice and dance moves. A real vacuum has been created", he added.



The SANTA 97 (Adisadel College old boys) year group, which recognises Advicer as a pillar of the group pledged to keep his name inscribed on the indelible walls of the Santa’97 Fame.



The late DJ Advicer made a name for himself in the Ghanaian media space, discovering talents, promoting and making good songs.



The Supreme Selector was not just a master of the mic but of the turntables as well.

His dedication to promoting Ghanaian music won him the coveted award;



Record Promoter of the Year at the annual Ghana DJ Awards consistently for 4 years.



Isaac De-Graft Danquah aka DJ Advicer has left a void in the hearts of all who knew and experienced him.



Gone but not forgotten.



A husband, son, brother, counsellor, friend, teacher.

Rest in everlasting peace!!!