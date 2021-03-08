‘Happy birthday wifey’ – Nigerian female presenter drops controversial birthday message for Serwaa Amihere

TV presenter Serwaa Amihere (L) and Nigerian Moet Abebe

Popular Nigerian TV/Radio personality, Moet Abebe has caused some level of confusion online with the birthday message she sent the way of Ghana’s Serwaa Amihere who happens to be 31 years today, March 8, 2021.

Since morning, a lot of the close friends and fans of the award-winning TV presenter who works with GhOne TV have taken to various social media platforms to wish her the best as she turns a year older.



As the messages continue to pour in for the RTP award-winner, Soundcity’s Moet Abebe took to her Instagram story to describe Serwaa Amihere as her wife with two different posts.



The first post she made was a photo of Serwaa looking stunning in her nice white jumpsuit.

Moet wrote the caption: “TODAY IS MY WIFE’S BIRTHDAY@ SERWAAAMIHERE!!!! GIRL I LOVE YOU!!!…”



