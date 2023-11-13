‘Hard-working’ Stonebwoy’s Grammy snub worries me a lot - Vida Adutwumwaa

Popular entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa, has said that Stonebwoy’s snub at the 2023 Grammy nomination worries her a lot because of the diligence of the artiste.

She explained that it is unfortunate for Stonebwoy not to get a Grammy nomination with his Fifth Dimension album after all the sacrifices and hard work he has invested in his music career.



The entertainment pundit fumed at the rate at which some individuals on social media are trolling Stonebwoy for not earning a Grammy nomination and stated that a win for him would help the music industry in the country as a whole.



“If I look at the albums, Fifth Dimension is not that bad. There were conversations on social media about popularity being a factor in getting Grammy nominations. I am worried because I feel that Stonebwoy has worked hard enough to deserve the nomination.



"I don’t feel that trolls will deter him from achieving his target of eventually winning a Grammy award one day,” Vida Adutwumwaa said while speaking on the United Showbiz programme and Monitored by GhanaWeb.



She further added that it makes no sense for fans to ridicule Stonebwoy on social media following his Grammy snub.

“The nomination would have done a lot to the [music] industry. It looks like we have taken it to be that if one person wins, it is an individual success so the opposing fans would make a mockery of the snub. But we should look at it holistically and know that it is a national thing and we will take pride in it.”



Background



Despite high expectations from fans, no Ghanaian names were included in the nominees' list for the prestigious 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.



Notable Ghanaian acts, including Black Sherif and Stonebwoy, were snubbed despite their albums being widely praised and having the potential to compete in the new Best African Music Performance category.



Prior to the release of the nominee list, artistes like MOG Music and Amaarae were reported to be considered for the Grammys.

However, with the release of the official nominee list for the 2024 Grammys, no Ghanaian acts were featured, leaving the social media landscape shocked and disappointed.



Many speculated the absence of Ghanaian names was due to a lack of push or lobbying from the acts.



Others saw it as a lack of support, promotion and recognition for the Ghanaian music industry, others saw the absence as a wake-up call to the Ghanaian industry to do better.



Stonebwoy in particular was subjected to ridicule by some individuals on social media for missing out on a Grammy nomination.



