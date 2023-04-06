Harold Amenyah defends wife against social media trolls

Harold Amenyah and wife, Irene

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has responded to trolls who mocked his wife, Irene after photos from their wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

Some online users criticized Irene's appearance, while others suggested that Harold was more attractive than his bride.



However, Harold Amenyah defended his wife on social media, asserting that she is beautiful.



In a Twitter post on March 5, 2023, he wrote, "My wife is beautiful."



Harold Amenyah also announced that he and his wife will be sharing their marriage story on a YouTube channel, where they will answer questions and provide insight into their relationship.



This move has been praised by some social media users, with one stating, "I really like this, Harold. The most important thing is to feel good about yourself when it comes to appearance, not to please people."

“No matter how great you look, if your self-esteem is low, the beauty adds nothing to your life, and once it's high, you're sorted.”



In another post, a user added, “You feel too pressured. No one is after you. Enjoy your marriage. Responding to critiques suggests you are not that confident about yourself, and it becomes so obvious. Eat what you will eat to sleep and what you will sleep to eat, and let observers be worried.”



“Harold, don't mind them. They say beauty doesn't pay. Those talking about you are shamefully envious. They think having a beautiful wife or a handsome man is what we call marriage,” a third stated.





