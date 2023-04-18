Harold Amenyah reveals where he met his wife Irene

Irene and Harold Amenyah

Harold Amenyah, who is known for his roles in movies, has shared how he met his wife, Irene Amenyah after trolls mocked his wife after photos from their wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

Harold in a video they shared on their YouTube channel disclosed how their love story started at a friend's party.



"We were at a friend's party, and while everyone was seated, she came in late and didn't talk to anyone or say hello to anyone at that table.



"At the end of the event, I approached her and asked her why she didn't talk to anyone, you introduced yourself to me and asked for your number, but she declined,” Harold said.



Despite the rejection, Harold didn't give up. He was determined to get to know Irene better.



"She didn't know who I was, she didn't even care, but I didn't mind. When she walked away and we parted ways, I called the friend she had come to see, and I said, 'Listen, this is the situation, and I want your friend's number,” he said.

Despite the couple's inspiring love story, their wedding photos faced unwarranted ridicule on social media.



Some netizens subjected Irene to body shaming, while others insinuated that Harold was better-looking than his wife.







