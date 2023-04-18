0
Menu
Entertainment

Harold Amenyah reveals where he met his wife Irene

IRENE AND HAROLD AMENYAH Irene and Harold Amenyah

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Harold Amenyah, who is known for his roles in movies, has shared how he met his wife, Irene Amenyah after trolls mocked his wife after photos from their wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

Harold in a video they shared on their YouTube channel disclosed how their love story started at a friend's party.

"We were at a friend's party, and while everyone was seated, she came in late and didn't talk to anyone or say hello to anyone at that table.

"At the end of the event, I approached her and asked her why she didn't talk to anyone, you introduced yourself to me and asked for your number, but she declined,” Harold said.

Despite the rejection, Harold didn't give up. He was determined to get to know Irene better.

"She didn't know who I was, she didn't even care, but I didn't mind. When she walked away and we parted ways, I called the friend she had come to see, and I said, 'Listen, this is the situation, and I want your friend's number,” he said.

Despite the couple's inspiring love story, their wedding photos faced unwarranted ridicule on social media.

Some netizens subjected Irene to body shaming, while others insinuated that Harold was better-looking than his wife.



You can also watch some of our programmes below.





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
Several students trapped as STC bus somersaults on Accra-Kasoa road