Harvest Praise 2023 hosts Don Moen, Moses Bliss in Ghana on Good Friday

Harvest Praise, Ghana’s biggest annual gospel music outreach event celebrates 25 years of this year. The silver jubilee edition will be held on Good Friday, April 7th, 2023, at the UPSA Auditorium, Legon - Accra.

Harvest Praise 2023, dubbed the “Silver Jubilee Edition”, promises to be an unforgettable experience in God’s presence as it features spirit-filled ministrations by a pioneer of modern praise and worship movement, Don Moen from the United States of America, Moses Bliss, the young and vibrant gospel music sensation from Nigeria and host choir, the evergreen Harvest gospel choir. Also, the Harvest Theatre will undoubtedly be at their optimum as they render their best and finest performance yet.



As a family-oriented program, children between 5-12 years will be treated to a special package of music, dance, and games, held simultaneously in an auditorium on the same premises. Performances by KingzKid, Kasa Music, Louis Pascal, Children of God, will ensure the children have a nourishing and life-changing experience.



Don Moen:



A pioneer of the modern praise & worship movement, Don Moen has spent his career as a worship leader, producer, songwriter, and music executive. If you ask Don Moen why God put him on this planet, he’ll tell you, “To be an architect who designs products and events that help people experience God’s presence in a new and fresh way.”



For over 20 years, Don served as the President of Integrity Music and executive vice president of Integrity Media. In these roles, he oversaw the production of hundreds of products, including all CD’s and resources produced by Integrity Label Group as well as producing more than ten Hosanna! Music titles. During his tenure at Integrity, he sold more than 5 million units and signed worship leaders and songwriters such as Paul Baloche, Hillsong, Darlene Zschech and many others.

In addition to his writing and recording, Don makes time to tour domestically and abroad, having performed with artists such as Chris Tomlin, Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans, Paul Baloche and his close friend, Lenny LeBlanc.



Today, Don is the President of DM Global, continues to release songs and worship resources for the worldwide church and oversees his non-profit, Worship In Action. He lives in Nashville, TN with his wife Laura, where they spend time with their five children and 12 grandchildren.



Moses Bliss:



A young Nigerian talented gospel Artist, who rose to fame with his song “Too Faithful” released in 2019. He is a pianist, a drummer, a vocal coach, a music director of The Engraced Music crew (TEM crew), and the CEO of TEM planet. Moses Bliss has released a lot of chart-topping spirit-filled songs including Bigger every day, Jesus is taking care of me, Daddy we dey pamper, Miracles no dey tire Jesus, and many more. He has shared the stage with the likes of Benny Hinn, Pastor Chris, Sinach, Frank Edwards, Tye Tribbett, Samsong, Sonnie Badu, Buchi, Tim Godfrey and more.





About Harvest Praise



Harvest Praise is an annual Christian musical outreach program, initiated by Harvest International Ministries (HIM) in 1998. Harvest Praise has been held every Good Friday since 1998. The goal is to influence lives positively through quality, live musical and drama performances and to offer a refreshing experience for the entire family.



The program runs ‘HP Kids’ concurrently for children (Age 5 to 12 years) to positively engage them whilst parents and older siblings enjoy the main program. Harvest Praise has become a well-sought-after fixture on the Ghanaian Easter calendar and remains the biggest and longest-running annual Christian concert in Ghana.



The audience cuts across all socio-economic and demographic groupings including young and old, Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians. Harvest Praise has significantly promoted both local and international Gospel music talents in Ghana and beyond – it represents a consistent brand of high integrity and quality.



Over the past 24 years, Harvest Praise has featured almost every renowned local gospel artiste or choirs such as Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Soul Winners, Danny Nettey, No Tribe, Ohemaa Mercy, Cecilia Marfo and Cwesi Oteng, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Winneba youth choir, Harmonious chorale, Bethel revival choir, among others.

Since 2010, the event has annually featured world-renowned foreign musicians such as Andrae Crouch (USA), UK’s finest and ever-refreshing Vinesong, Benjamin Dube, Bob Fitts, Darwin Hobbs, Kurt Carr, Nathaniel Bassey, Uche Agu, Byron Cage, Todd Dulaney, and Tim Godfrey.



Harvest Praise is a one-of-a-kind exhilarating experience, always leaving patrons yearning for more. The show organisers pay great attention to detail and content and go to great lengths to plan and execute Harvest Praise to excellent standards; from punctuality on the set day, to exquisite stage design and set up, quality sound and lighting management, to exceptional delivery by masterful instrumentalists together with skilful, tantalising, soul uplifting, and refreshing voices of individuals and groups.



There is often massive audience participation, with patrons being enthusiastically engaged, and the event centre resounding with musical tunes. The ambience created is certainly one that must be experienced. Patrons leave Harvest Praise truly blessed and refreshed.



