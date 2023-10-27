Has Agradaa killed Kwesi Arthur’s future after praying for him?

It has become a concern to some individuals in the entertainment industry about the impact of a former priestess who is now a born-again Christian, Nana Agradaa laying hands on Kwesi Arthur to pray for him.
Some persons questioned the decision of Kwesi Arthur to allow Nana Agradaa to pray for him knowing very well she has a background as a priestess and could be detrimental to his music career.
In an interview at Hello FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, a pastor who was present at the studios with Kwesi Arthur disclosed that his career has become stagnant because a bad hand was laid on him for a prayer.
According to him, he was not pleased when he saw the video of Nana Agradaa lying hands on Kwesi Arthur to pray for him because it had impacted his life negatively.
“The last time I saw a video on social media where you [Kwesi Arthur] bowed down for Agradaa to lay hands and pray for you, be very careful. It's not every hand that’s supposed to be laid on you. I want the world to know that before you leave here I will also lay hands and pray for you because I wasn’t happy with what I saw but didn’t get to opportunity to do anything.”
The pastor assured Kwesi Arthur not to be afraid because he would also pray to deliver him from any demonic forces.
“But this is the right time for me to lay hands and deliver you from any bad spirits. Because you are supposed to thrive in your music career more than what you’ve achieved now. You’re a product that Ghana will be proud of very soon but be very careful of the hands that are laid on you. Don’t worry I will pray and deliver you from the bad hand,” the pastor said.
When Kwesi Arthur was asked what he makes of the pastor’s claims he said, “For me, I think God listens to everyone so if someone wants to pray for me I‘ll submit. But I haven’t panicked.”
Background
In a video shared on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa laid hands on Kwesi Arthur and prayed for him to excel with his new album.
The incident occurred in 2022 when Kwesi Arthur released the Son of Jacob album, and he went to Okay FM for an interview.
The video generated mixed reactions from some members of the public where Kwesi Arthur was criticized for his decision to allow Nana Agradaa to lay hands on him and pray.
See the video below
