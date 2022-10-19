1
Has Kuami Eugene joined Empire Africa?

Kuami Eugene.webp?fit=1245%2C701&ssl=1 Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A few days after Kuami Eugene shared a post hinting at leaving Lynx Entertainment, he has posted another which suggests he has now joined Empire Africa.

In a fresh tweet he shared on October 19, 2022, the artiste wrote, “My New Family @EMPIRE @EMPIREAfrica.”

While the artiste's tweet may suggest his movement onto another record label, Empire Africa is yet to release an official statement or even make a post to confirm Eugene's post.

On October 17, 2022, Eugene, hinted that he has tried his best to stay at Lynx Entertainment but it was time to move on.

Prior to his tweet, there have been rumours of him leaving the record label but he debunked all when queried.

Kuami Eugene joined Lynx Entertainment after his participation in the Season 5 of the 2016 MTN Hitmaker reality competition where he placed the 2nd runner-up in the competition.

He has since produced a lot of hit songs under the record label, played shows in and outside the country, and even won the Artiste of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.







