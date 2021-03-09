Has Moesha Boduong ventured into music?

Moesha has thrown her fans into suspense following her announcement

Having established herself as one of Ghana’s finest actresses, Moesha Boduong appears to be taking on a new challenge if her post on social media is anything to go by.

Moesha, in a short video posted on her Instagram page with the caption ‘press play’ seems to suggest that she is adding music to her catalogue.



The video captures Moesha with persons that seem to be music video vixens performing a choreography.



It ends with ‘Moesha Diva March 10’ which suggests that the said music or whatever project she is working on will be unveiled on March 10, 2021.



The video created some suspense among her followers with actress Lydia Forson among the people who are eagerly waiting outdooring of the project.