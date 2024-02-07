Have I asked money from you to buy food? - Kwappiah fights Big Akwes

Ghanaian actor, Emmanuel Appiah, known in showbiz circles as Kwappiah, has launched a scathing attack on his colleague, Big Akwes for making false claims about him.

He stated that Big Akwes cannot make unfounded claims about how he is managing a female artiste (Empress) concerning the amount of money he spends on her.



Kwappiah fumed about Big Akwes’ comments concerning his work and labelled his utterances as “nonsense” because they lacked authenticity and were meant to mar his image.



Kwappiah warned Big Akwes to stay away from his issue or he would be dealt with because he does not beg him for money to run his business.



During the interview, the journalist whose identity is not known asked, “Big Akwes said he knows you very well so if you weren’t having a sexual affair with the girl [the said artiste Kwappiah is managing], you would have stopped following her. What would you say?"



Kwappiah then retorted furiously, “Big Akwes, that foolishness must stop. If you are frustrated since you left for abroad learn a lesson and don’t cross my path. If I used my money to sponsor her what's your problem? Is it your money or have I asked for money from you to buy food?



"The video that I did was for nothing serious not knowing you uploaded it on your YouTube page for people to insult me. I won’t tolerate this nonsense if you continue doing it,” he said in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.

This comes after reports emerged that Big Akwes accused Kwappiah of using his funds to manage a female artiste called Empress due to the benefits he derives from her sexually.



In response, Kwappiah refuted the claims and called on Big Akwes to comport himself or face his wrath.



Watch the video below







SB/BB