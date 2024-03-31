Have I offended someone at the high table? - Sista Afia on zero nominations at TGMA

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia has expressed her disappointment at the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) over what she has described as unfair treatment.

The musician indicated that for several years, the scheme has disrespected her efforts and craft.



In a Facebook post, she asked if she had offended anyone enough to deserve the unfair treatment meted out to her.



She recounted how in 2021 her popular hit ‘Asuoden’ was ignored despite the gains it made in the music scene at the time.

She also could not understand why others who failed to file their works were nominated in categories as opposed to those who filed and got no nominations.



She wrote: "Have I offended someone at the high table Ghana Music Awards? The fact that Asuoden was a big song in 2021 had Zero nominations which I still don’t get. I learned people don’t even file for nominations but get nominations. The downplay on my efforts ever since I started doing music in Ghana hasn’t been fair to my craft and yes, it hurts because I work so hard. I’ve been quiet for so long because I have respect for the scheme and I don't want to step on anyone’s toes!”