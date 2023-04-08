0
'Have sense if you don't have a huge butt' - Actor tells women

Ray Emodi

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actor, Ray Emodi, has taken to social media to advise the opposite gender about their looks and some good traits they must possess.

The thespian in a video stated that women who do not have a huge backside should endeavor to have some sense.

Stating that there is nothing wrong with a woman not having a huge butt, the actor said it is disastrous not to have both an ass and sense.

Emodi claimed that although he likes petite women, women should either made an impression with physical or mental traits.

In essence, the actor meant that having "sense" is one quality that a woman who doesn't have a big backside shouldn't be without.

He said that intelligence is important, and any woman starting a relationship should be sensible so she can support her partner in making decisions.

Emodi's statement has since elicited mixed reactions among social media users.

Read some here:

db_jewelery_hubandbags: "Wahalur for the nyash less"

mzzsholz: "This guy’s movies dey make sense sha"

db_naturals: "So if you get yansh and curves you are free to be senseless? Na you talk am o"

helenisfly: "Everyone be spewing rubbish on this App"

priscillia_oluchi_: "What if person nor come get all the above nko? It’s well.

Dear queens, you are uniquely beautiful. "

justdanza.4: "All the girls we no get ynash don marry finish….. the ones with diaper ynash still Dey street dey hustle"





