Have you done your part? - Musician quizzes Kuami Eugene over 'support your own' suggestions

Musician Eddie Khae and Kuami Eugene

Musician Eddie Khae has taken a jab at artiste Kuami Eugene over the latter’s rants that Ghanaian artistes do not support each other.

Kuami Eugene, in a video posted on his Instagram and sighted by Peacefmonline, spoke at length about how difficult it is for him to receive support from his fellow artistes.



The “Open Gate’’ artiste has compiled a new album dubbed “Son of Africa’’.



In an impassioned tone of voice, Kuami Eugene vehemently slammed his colleague musicians saying the artistes find it difficult to share other artistes’ song or music projects on their social media platforms.



According to him, the best his colleagues do is to share the song or music artwork on their Instagram story which vanishes after 24 hours and when they decide to share on their Instagram feed too, they refuse to tag the original artiste thinking tagging the artiste will increase his or her followers on social media.



But Eddie Khae has fired back at Kuami Eugene, claiming he likewise doesn’t support other artistes.

In an interview on “Entertainment Review’’ on Peace FM, Eddie Khae revealed he has composed a song that featured Kuami Eugene but the latter has warned him to remove his vocals from the song.



According to him, although Kuami Eugene willingly devoted himself to adding his vocals to his (Eddie Khae) song which is yet to be released, he (Kuami) says he doesn’t want his voice on the song any longer.



Eddie Khae is the composer of the hit single “Do the Dance’’.



To him, Kuami Eugene doesn’t practice what he preaches.



“I don’t disagree with the call for support. What I disagree with is why are you saying something you don’t practice. For you to come out that lets all support which is a very good idea. It’s a very good idea; I’m not saying we shouldn’t support ourselves. No! What I’m saying is you, Kuami Eugene saying this, have you done your part? Do you do that? That’s my question to him’’, he said.