Have you forgotten who introduced you to Dr. Kwaku Oteng? - Former Mgr of Guru to Kuami Eugene

Ray Moni and Kuami Eugene

General Manager of B Magic Empire, Ray Moni, has advised Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, not to look down on artistes who have toiled to give life to the music industry.

His comments come on the back of Kuami Eugene’s response to why he refused to collaborate with rapper Guru. According to him, he cannot work with someone who insulted his Manager.



His response has however been termed as 'disrespectful' by a section of the public.



Ray Moni, who is the former manager of Guru, in a post sighted by GhanaWeb told Eugene to not forget the support and sacrifices others have made for him.



According to Ray, he was the brain behind Eugene’s Ambassadorial deal with the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



Portions of his statement read: “If you are in your prime today, it doesn’t give you the impetus to denigrate a pace setter like Guru. Have you forgotten who introduced you to Dr. Kwaku Oteng? It was through me that you got that ambassadorial deal. The betterment of the industry is what we all crave for that’s the reason - like the way Guru admired your craft and wanted to collaborate with you, that’s the same way I also helped you to bag that ambassadorial deal.”

The General Manager of B Magic Empire touting the achievements of Guru wrote that he “has toiled vehemently to give life to the industry which has pre-empted you (Kuami Eugene) to also exhibit your talent.



Also, radio and television presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger, reacting to the ongoing seeming feud, noted that Guru was being “too polite” about the situation and chastized Kuami Eugene for his unwarranted comments against the “Lapaz Toyota” hitmaker, Guru.



Read Ray Moni’s statement below:



