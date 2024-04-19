Have you seen a musician with hit songs dissing others? – Andy Dosty

Media personality, Andy Dosty

Popular media personality, Andy Dosty, has questioned why some musicians spend their time producing diss songs to get the attention of the public.

According to him, artistes who usually produce diss songs are those who have not been able to churn out hit songs to gain recognition in the music industry.



The radio host bemoaned the high rate at which diss songs seem to be a trend recently among artistes, adding that such acts do not contribute positively towards the growth of the music industry.



During his appearance on the Daybreak show on Hitz FM, as reported by GhanaWeb, Andy expressed his belief that it is foolish for musicians to focus on producing diss tracks instead of creating music with meaningful and informed content.



He made this remark following artiste Kofi Kinaata's statement that he does not see the significance of musicians resorting to diss tracks to engage in feuds with each other.

“What Kinaata said makes a lot of sense. When you are very busy and you have hit songs, you don’t have time for that [producing diss songs]. Those without hit songs diss the most. Have you seen a very busy musician with hit songs dissing others? Do you think he is a fool? Foolish people have time to do that,” said Andy Dosty.



Meanwhile, Kinaata has stated that he refrains from responding to diss songs because they tend to escalate feuds.



