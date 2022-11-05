5
Having a ‘down cut’ hairstyle symbolizes a new chapter in my life - MzVee

Mzvee213 MzVee

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Afropop, Dancehall and R&B artiste, MzVee born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has spoken fondly about her decision to have a new hairstyle.

“I love my new hairstyle and when I wake up I just wash it under the shower and I’m done. I don’t have to braid it or I don’t have to dry it and I don’t have to to do anything to it,” she stated in an interview sighted by MyNewsGh.com

According to the multiple award-winning songstresses, having a haircut has made life so easy and it symbolizes a new chapter in her life after she turned 30 years.

In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, MzVee disclosed that it is a very brave idea for a female to have a haircut but she’ll advocate for ladies to try it.

She added “It’s just made life easy and I’m enjoying it and when someone cuts their hair it symbolizes a new chapter. Since I’m a decade in the music industry and also just turned 30 I’m starting a new chapter of my life.

“That’s why I cut my hair because I’m starting afresh and if you want to cut your hair it’s a very brave idea. I will advocate for ladies to try it because it’s fun,” MzVee said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

