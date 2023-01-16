Having a threesome before marriage is something everyone needs to try - Danny Lampo

Afrobeats and Afropop artiste Danny Lampo

Source: Promoter Koolic Live

Italian-born Ghanaian UK-based Afrobeats and Afropop artiste Danny Lampo has stated he loves threesomes and his ideal threesome will be with award-winning TV presenters Bella Mundi and Delay

Danny Lampo made that statement in a tweet, saying as a human, one thing you should experience is a threesome before marriage



Speaking on why he said that “Threesome”, is something which many people see as a bad thing or a sin but people do have it in their homes and enjoy it as well, Danny Lampo admitted his love for threesomes when asked if he fancied that. He said his love for threesomes inspired his song “Make We Enter”.



“As in threesome itself, I’m not gonna lie about it, that’s the reason I made that song, when you listen to that song it says a lot.” He also stated that he translated his experiences, passion, and love into recording “Make We Enter” I am not that old, but I’ve done stuff, so I think it will be better for people to experience it as well.



“I have so much experience, so much passion, so much love, I had to record a song about it, I’m not gonna lie about it.” And to top it I have a weakness for older women.

When asked which celebrities would make his ideal threesome experience, Danny Lampo said: “If you said outside Ghana, I would have said it quickly, the reason I’m thinking about it closely is for the women in Ghana as well, you need to think about the fact that they might not be offended about it as well because Ghanaians, we get funny sometimes.”



Bella Mundi. I think maybe Delay, I just love and admire Delay.



Daniel Amponsah aka Danny Lampo also stated that: “I like women who surprise you, there are many women who would usually look like they are really wild but 99 percent of the time, they are not; it’s just an act, there are many women who seem like they are so calm, but they will surprise you.”



Danny Lampo’s song “Ebony” was nominated for the UK-based Afropop, Afrobeat song of the year at the Ghana music awards UK in 2021and also got nominated under the category of Best diaspora Afro beat Artiste of the year and Best Diaspora Afropop artiste of the year in the 2022 Ghana music awards France as well as being featured on BBC and Capital extra.