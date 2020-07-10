Entertainment

Having money doesn't mean you're blessed - Joel Duncan Williams

Joel Duncan-Williams, founder, Firm Foundation Ministries

Joel Duncan-Williams, founder of Firm Foundation Ministries and the son of internationally acclaimed Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams was the recent guest on the weekly Instagram Live Sessions with Nana Adwoa Sarkodie.

In the hour long interview, the young prophet revealed that having money doesn't mean you're blessed. "Riches don't determine blessing. The Bible says The Lord maketh rich and addeth no sorrow. You're blessed from the time you entered this world. I knew Hushpuppi personally and his situation is unfortunate but is he in a blessed position right now?" he quizzed.



"Having life, eating, moving, seeing means you're blessed. The blessing is not in a piece of paper. The piece of paper can always locate other people but not everyone is blessed and you can't buy blessing. If it's on you it's on you" he emphasized.



He also explained that God sometimes delays financial blessings because he wants us to be good stewards of our money. "Not everybody can handle financial blessing. And that's why God increases you as your revelation increases. If He should give you 2 million dollars today, you'll only spend it on cars, but God will let you wait 2 to 3 years to understand that cars are a depreciating asset so you can spend your money on something more profitable" he said.



The topic of discussion was "Dealing with Pressures in Society". According to Prophet Joel, if society is pressuring us, then our stand in Christ is not strong enough. He referenced Romans 8:29 which says "We are predestined to be conformed to the image of Christ" and Matthew 5:13 “You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men."



Adding that "We are supposed to be the taste of society. Society shouldn't dictate our taste to us. We rather should give society a taste of who we are. When we conform to the pressure of society, we are telling God that we don't deserve to be blessed".



He also declared that anybody who calls themselves a Christian but cannot stand for Christ is a hypocrite. "Society can't pressure me into becoming something I'm not because society didn't make me. It is God who has blessed me and made me what I am so I will never be ashamed of praising God and calling on His name even when I find myself in a 7 star restaurant or in any situation where people frown on being loud for Christ."

He quickly noted that God is not looking for perfection, He is looking for progression. "God understands we are human and the flesh is real. He doesn't expect us to become saints overnight, but He expects growth" he added.



Responding to a question about death to flesh. Prophet Joel explained that, we can't die of the flesh because we are flesh but we can subdue the flesh by having our faith in God, by taking it a day at a time, and not allowing what used to hold us to hold us anymore.



He surprisingly revealed his own predicament saying "I used to have a problem with masturbation. But I had to believe God and had to keep praying and it moved from three times daily, to once a week, to once a month, to never. You've got to build yourself in God, it doesn't come overnight but you'll get there. What keeps me anointed is that I'm not perfect, if I were perfect, I wouldn't need the anointing".



In another response to a question about marriage pressures, the budding prophet said "The Lord makes all things beautiful in His time. Just because society thinks you should get married now doesn't mean you should be married now. Age has nothing to do with getting married. God doesn't show up when you want Him to but He shows up right on time".



Finally, Prophet Joel Duncan-Williams encouraged us to endure our sufferings and take it as a lesson from God to build us into becoming better and not to view it as a punishment. "People have betrayed me so much and back-stabbed me and it broke me, and pushed me into the ground, and it isolated me, but guess what; in my isolation, God located me. God doesn't deliver you from your friends, He delivers you from your enemies. You've got to let some people be enemies so that God can set a table for you in their presence and they will personally declare that it is only God who has blessed you this way."



You can re-watch the full interview via Nana Adwoa Sarkodie on Instagram or Youtube.

Source: Nana Adwoa Sarkodie, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.