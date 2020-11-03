Hawa crowned 2020 Miss Galaxy Ghana

Miss Taufia Hawa a 21-year-old student of NJA College of Education is the newly crowned Queen of Miss Galaxy Ghana.

The beauty pageant is a sanitation advocacy platform geared towards empowering young beautiful Ghanaian ladies to take advantage of the power of their beauty to become influential actors who take positive action towards the collective fight for a clean Ghana.



This year's environmental sanitation beauty pageant which was the fifth edition saw contestants showcase their talents in different art forms and also engaging in a very enlightening sanitation presentation.



Hawa emerged the victor in various presentations especially the trash to treasure recycling fashion show which ultimately won her the crown.

The runners-up for the pageantry include Miss Henrietta Otobia Okine (1st runner-up), Miss Racheal Gidiglo (2nd runner -up), Miss Asare Antwiwaa Micara (3rd runner-up), and Miss Saadatu Suhyini Alhassan (4th runner-up).



The pageantry also witnessed some contestants who have contributed to improving the sanitation in the country in their respective endeavours receive honorary awards.



They include Miss Nana Birago (Top model), Miss Taufia Hawa (Best fundraiser), Miss Abiyaa Niekye (Best commercial), Miss Gladys Acquah (Best community impact project), Miss Nana Adwoa Ruth Appiah Darko (Miss congeniality), Miss Jennifer Akeyom (Miss Fashionable), among others.