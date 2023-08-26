He could have called but chose to embarrass me - Efya on Bullgod’s critique

Efya Nokturnal

Ghanaian songstress, Efya has addressed comments by artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod after he accused her of being lazy with her craft.

This is a call back to social media posts by Bullgod where he expressed his disappointment in some Ghanaian musicians, singling out R2Bees and Efya, who were often seen socializing with Nigerian superstar Wizkid during his visits to Ghana.



According to him, these artists were only interested in smoking and drinking with Wizkid instead of showcasing their talents on international stages alongside him.



In a candid interview on the upcoming episode of "Atuu with Abeiku Santana," Efya revealed her feelings about the matter.



She expressed her disappointment with the artiste manager stating that he should have had a direct conversation with her instead of airing his thoughts on social media, which led to embarrassment for her.



“I know Bulldog, he could have chosen to call me but he decided to sit on social media and say that to embarrass me. How does that help me as an artiste mentally,” she stated.

This is the second time the singer has aired her opinions on the natter. Earlier, in a series of tweets in July 2023, she explained her inability to perform with Wizkid on his international acts.



She cited practical challenges like scheduling conflicts and prior commitments that sometimes prevent her from joining Wizkid at every international performance.



She expressed her own aspirations and commitments which are different from those of Wizkid and asked for respect from the public in her affairs.



