'He didn't slump and die' - More details of how Sammie Okposo died revealed by pastor

Sammie Okposo White 4.jpeg The late Sammie Okposo

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

More details about the death of gospel singer, Sammie Okposo have emerged.

The singer died on Friday, October 25 with reports indicating that he slumped and died.

However, the Lead Pastor of the LOGIC Church, Flourish Peters has detailed the last moment of the 51-year-old.

“On Friday, I received a troubling call around 4:45 am – a call I wish I never received. But it is what it is.

“It was Ozy Okposo (Sammie Okposo’s name) on the other side of the phone saying ‘Sammie, wake up in Jesus name’.

“So, contrary to what blogs reported, he did not slump and die.

“He sat on the chair watching TV, before sleeping. But never went back upstairs to sleep. From his sleep, he slept into glory.

“I went there and saw the body. I conducted CPR and hit him hard. But nobody sees Jesus and looks away. It becomes challenging when a believer crosses over to the other side.

“It is deeply painful for me. I feel hurt,” Peters said shortly before his sermon on Sunday.

